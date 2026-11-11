FIFA has found two joint bids to host the Women’s World Cup to meet the minimum host requirements: the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for 2031, and England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales for 2035. Both bids will be submitted for approval to an extraordinary FIFA Congress, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Bid for the 2031 tournament

The 2031 World Cup is proposed to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Their bid envisages using 20 stadiums in 20 host cities and received an overall score of 4.4 out of five.

For the first time, 48 national teams will play in the final tournament of the 2031 Women’s World Cup. The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout stage beginning with the round of 32.

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Bid for 2035

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are bidding to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup. They proposed 19 stadiums in 15 cities and received a score of 4.3 out of five.

In 2035, 48 teams will also play under the same format: 12 groups of four national teams and a knockout stage beginning with the round of 32. The extraordinary FIFA Congress is scheduled to take place on November 23. The next Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027.

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