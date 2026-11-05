According to The Guardian, FIFA wants to hold talks with the International Olympic Committee on a possible age limit of 23 for participants in the women's Olympic football tournament. The reason cited is an overloaded match calendar and the heavy workload on leading women footballers.

Changes possible no earlier than 2032

The eligibility criteria for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles have already been approved, and qualifying tournaments have started in some regions. Therefore, the competition format could be changed no earlier than before the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

No formal proposal has yet been submitted. According to the publication, FIFA is interested in considering the issue together with the IOC, women footballers and leading national associations whose teams regularly qualify for the Olympics. FIFA and the IOC declined to comment.

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A potentially controversial reform

An age limit would significantly change the nature of the women's Olympic tournament, which has so far had no age restrictions. Women's football entered the Games programme at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The Olympic title in women's football has been contested eight times, with the United States team winning five times, including gold in Paris in 2024.

In men's Olympic football, an under-23 restriction was introduced in 1992, and since 1996 teams have been allowed to include three older players in their squads. At Los Angeles 2028, the women's tournament will for the first time be larger than the men's: 16 teams will compete compared with 12.

The 2028 calendar will also become more congested due to the launch of the Women's Club World Cup. The 16-team tournament in the United States is scheduled for January 5–30, six months before the Olympics.

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