In Zurich, Switzerland, FIFA is expected to approve on Monday the joint bid by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup. The four football associations are the only candidates to host the tournament, BBC Sport reports.

Vote in Zurich

A delegation from the All Together bid will be present at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. The national football associations will hold a specially arranged virtual meeting and vote to ratify the hosts of the competition.

The 2035 championship is planned to be held with the participation of 48 national teams. The tournament programme includes 104 matches over 39 days. If approved, it will be the first football World Cup hosted by the United Kingdom since 1966.

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Stadiums and bid assessment

The bid proposes 19 venues: 14 in England, one in Northern Ireland, two in Scotland and two in Wales. The English stadiums include Wembley, Old Trafford, Emirates, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad, St James’ Park and Hill Dickinson Stadium. Welsh matches are proposed to be held at Cardiff City Stadium and Principality Stadium, Scottish matches at Easter Road in Edinburgh and Hampden Park in Glasgow, while Northern Ireland has put forward the redeveloped Windsor Park.

FIFA gave the bid a score of 4.3 out of five. At the same time, the project’s contractual basis was assessed as having a medium level of risk: the assessment noted reservations regarding certain government guarantees, particularly on taxation, safety and security and law enforcement. According to the assessment, some contractual issues still require discussion.

At the same special meeting of the FIFA Congress, the joint bid by Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup is also expected to be approved.

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