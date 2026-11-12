FIFA has confirmed a new draw procedure for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil: the four highest-ranked national teams will be kept apart in the tournament bracket until the semifinals, provided each of them wins its group. Spain, the United States, Germany and England currently occupy the top four places in the world rankings, The Guardian reports.

Rankings to be determined before the draw

Seeding will be determined by the updated FIFA rankings, which will be published on December 7. Therefore, the teams’ positions may still change before the draw, scheduled for December 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

The United States and England national teams still need to qualify. The Americans will play El Salvador on November 27. If they win and retain their ranking position, the United States will be placed in the opposite half of the bracket from reigning world champions Spain. If they win their respective groups, these teams could meet only in the final, which will take place on July 25 at the Maracana stadium.

England, finalists at the 2023 World Cup, must defeat Ukraine in a two-leg tie on December 1 and 5 to secure a place at the tournament. Before the upcoming international matches, England were 31 ranking points ahead of fifth-placed Japan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the groups will be formed

The first draw pot will contain eight national teams for the eight groups. If the top eight positions in the rankings do not change, France, Brazil and Sweden will join the four leaders in it. Canada, ranked ninth, may contend for a place in the first pot if one of the teams above loses its position.

Brazil, as hosts, will automatically be placed in Group A. They will play the opening match on June 24 at the Maracana. The second and third pots will include the next 16 highest-ranked participants, while the fourth pot will consist of the lowest-ranked teams and the three winners of the intercontinental playoffs, which will conclude in March.

No group may contain more than one national team from the same confederation. An exception is предусмотрено for Europe: a group may include a maximum of two European teams.

Read us on