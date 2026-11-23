FIFA, at an extraordinary congress in Zurich, Switzerland, approved the joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were named hosts of the 2035 tournament, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Decision without competition

Both bids had no rivals and were approved by acclamation. FIFA limited eligibility to bid for the 2031 championship to associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and for the 2035 tournament to associations from Africa and Europe.

The 2031 championship will be the first Women’s World Cup hosted by four countries at once. It will also be the third Women’s World Cup in North America: the United States hosted the tournament in 1999 and 2003, while Canada hosted it in 2015.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New tournament format

The 2031 competition will be the first to feature 48 national teams. The same format will be retained in 2035: 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout stage beginning with the round of 32.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will be the tenth in history, will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25. It will be the first Women’s World Cup in South America.

Read us on