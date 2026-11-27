Japanese figure skater Mone Chiba said she cannot control the behavior of fans following reports of an unfriendly reaction from spectators to her victory at the Cup of China in Shenzhen, China. The athlete won the tournament’s gold medal this month and, according to reports and social media posts, was booed during the awards ceremony.

The athlete’s reaction

As The Japan Times reports, Japanese media, citing Chinese reports, wrote that some spectators shouted “get down” when Chiba was presented with gold. Meanwhile, Alexandra Ignatova, who finished second, received loud support from the stands.

According to one version, some attendees were dissatisfied with the judges’ scores. Chiba won the short program but lost to Ignatova, the silver medalist at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, in the free skate. However, the Japanese athlete became the winner based on the total score.

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Chiba said she heard something during the playing of the anthems but did not attach much importance to it. She stressed that she can focus only on her own performance.

Statement by the International Skating Union

The figure skater is competing at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo and aims to earn enough points to qualify for the Grand Prix Final, which will also take place in China next month. Following several incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior, the International Skating Union called on fans to treat all athletes with respect. The organization stated that abusive comments on social media and behavior toward figure skaters harm the celebration of their achievements.

Russian figure skaters are taking part in the Grand Prix series as neutral athletes for the first time since their suspension following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. They are prohibited from displaying national symbols.

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