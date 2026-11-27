English darts player Phil Taylor has said he will not return to competitive darts. The 67-year-old, a 16-time world champion, last played at the MODUS Super Series International Pairs tournament in Portsmouth, where he competed alongside his longtime friend and partner Adrian Lewis, Sky Sports News reports.

Taylor ended his professional career in 2018, and his participation in the pairs tournament marked his return to competition. Asked about a possible new comeback, he described the decision as a final end to his playing career.

Performance in the pairs tournament

Taylor and Lewis, who won the Darts World Cup together four times between 2012 and 2016, finished second from bottom in Group C and were eliminated from the tournament. On Thursday, the English pair lost all five matches, while on Friday they recorded three wins and two defeats.

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On the second day of competition, they lost 2:4 to the Danish pair of Ivan Springborg-Poulsen and Andreas Toft Jorgensen, then defeated Germany 4:3, as well as Switzerland and Sweden by 4:2 each. In the final match against Scotland, Taylor and Lewis levelled the score at 3:3, but Taylor failed to convert an attempt to check out 48 points, and their pair lost 3:4.

Plans after retirement

After the final match, representatives of the other teams lined up to form a guard of honour for Taylor as he left the playing area. The darts player said that he would continue to take part in public events, where he would speak with fans and talk about his career.

Taylor also noted that ending his playing career had given him more time for his family. According to him, he has 11 grandchildren and can now devote more attention to them instead of constantly travelling to tournaments.

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