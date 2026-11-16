French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo may become UEFA's candidate in the FIFA presidential election, where he could potentially compete against the organization's incumbent head, Gianni Infantino. His candidacy could be confirmed on Tuesday, The Guardian reports.

UEFA's decision

The deadline for submitting candidacies to take part in the FIFA presidential election, scheduled for March, expires on Wednesday. UEFA's executive committee is due to discuss the matter on Monday, after which the organization will seek the approval of its 55 member associations.

According to the publication, Diallo became the leading contender for nomination after plans to recruit a prominent former footballer or coach did not materialize. At the same time, UEFA, The Guardian notes, may also consider other candidates.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of Infantino

In September, Diallo sharply criticized Infantino, stating that he had seriously damaged the image and unity of football. According to him, the FIFA president's initiatives during and after the World Cup undermined trust.

It is unknown whether backing Diallo would mean the end of the campaign of Japanese Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima, who also intends to challenge Infantino. Tashima is a member of the FIFA Council and has influential supporters within UEFA, but the leadership of the European organization may believe that Diallo has a better chance of winning votes in other regions of the world.

FIFA's head of global development Arsène Wenger, as well as former footballers Mikaël Silvestre and Didier Drogba, were also considered among the possible contenders. However, their possible participation in the election did not materialize.

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