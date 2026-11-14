In Manila, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and defense. The sides discussed expanding investment opportunities, creating jobs, and strengthening food and energy security.

Agricultural technologies and renewable energy

The Philippines seeks broader access to Brazilian agricultural technologies and expertise, particularly in livestock farming, veterinary medicine and modern agriculture. This is expected to contribute to food security and prepare the country for a possible super El Niño.

The leaders also raised issues of renewable energy, biofuels, education, science and technology, as well as cooperation between law enforcement agencies, Anadolu Agency reports.

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Potential cooperation in the defense industry

Manila and Brasília also considered opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry, including joint research, development and potential joint production. The Philippines seeks to strengthen its own defense capabilities.

After the bilateral meeting, the sides presented signed agreements aimed at expanding economic cooperation and technological exchange. Lula da Silva invited Marcos Jr. to visit Brazil with a large business delegation to explore new trade and investment opportunities. The visit was the first-ever visit by a sitting Brazilian president to the Philippines.

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