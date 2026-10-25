In the Philippines, police are conducting a forensic examination of a laptop found along with images of child abuse at Thomas Markle's former residence in Cebu. Full results of the examination are expected within a week, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla.

Laptop examination

According to Remulla, the Philippine National Police inspected Markle's former residence after receiving a report from his son. The minister said law enforcement officers found materials he described as child pornography, as well as a laptop.

Remulla said police would coordinate with their counterparts to determine Markle's whereabouts and would take appropriate legal action if there was sufficient evidence to bring charges. Thomas Markle denies all allegations of possible involvement in wrongdoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Son's report and Meghan Markle's reaction

British tabloid The Sun reported last week that Thomas Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., found the images while going through boxes at his father's former home. Thomas Markle previously lived in Cebu but reportedly returned to the United States this year.

On Friday, Meghan Markle said she was deeply upset by the allegations against her father. She also said that she had ended his contact with her children because of previous troubling claims.

According to Meghan Markle, in 2018 she saw a letter to London's Metropolitan Police and the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit containing similar allegations and received assurances that they were being investigated. The Metropolitan Police said it had shared the information with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but had not shared it with other law enforcement agencies.

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