Philippines wins first Eurovision Asia contest — BBC News

The Philippines won the first Eurovision Asia Song Contest, held in Bangkok, Thailand. The country was represented by 19-year-old singer Carmelle with the song Sobra-Sobra, a composition about women’s empowerment featuring a rap section. She scored 211 points: 93 from the jury and 118 from the viewers’ vote, BBC News reports.

Voting results

Second place went to the Thai duo MANG x DAOU with the song Aroma, which received 170 points. Tok Tien of Vietnam came third with 164 points.

The top five also included Malaysia with 152 points and Laos with 139 points. Bhutan scored 126 points, the Republic of Korea 113, Mongolia 94, Nepal 69, Cambodia 61, and Bangladesh 35 points.

Performers from 11 countries competed in the contest. Half of the result was determined by viewers’ voting, while the other half was decided by 11 national juries. Additional points were also awarded based on the rest-of-the-world vote.

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Performances in Bangkok

Among the participants were the Beatmosphere beatboxers from Bangladesh, who did not use traditional musical accompaniment and recreated drum and bass sounds with their voices. Laos’s representative Thinla performed the song Bae in traditional clothing of Laos’s mountain peoples.

During the broadcast, Thinla’s video clip was shown again because of a possible technical issue, so her song became the last one the audience heard before voting. The show also featured Dara, the winner of Eurovision 2026 from Bulgaria, and Thai performer Jeff Satur.

The idea of holding Eurovision in Asia had been discussed for decades, but it was only implemented now. The contest took place at One Bangkok Arena.

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