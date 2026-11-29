The Philippine Coast Guard said that the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao conducted marine scientific research without permission in the country’s exclusive economic zone off the northern coast. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Vessel did not respond to calls

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, on November 28 it dispatched an aircraft to the vessel, which was located near the province of Ilocos Norte. Tan Suo Er Hao was detected about 49 nautical miles northwest of the town of Burgos. The vessel did not respond to repeated radio calls.

The coast guard also sent a ship to the Chinese vessel, which, it said, remained in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. The agency said that the Department of Foreign Affairs had not received an application to conduct marine scientific research involving this vessel.

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Previous appearances in the region

Tan Suo Er Hao is a deep-sea research vessel of the Chinese Academy of Sciences that serves as a base vessel for manned and unmanned submersibles. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone on November 26 after departing from Sanya on China’s Hainan Island.

The same vessel, according to the Philippine side, was spotted in the northern waters of the Philippines in May and December 2025, as well as near Batanes province close to Taiwan in April this year. The coast guard said that China is becoming bolder in conducting unauthorized marine research. The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and Philippine legislation, government consent is required to conduct marine scientific research in the Philippines.

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