Philippine national airline Philippine Airlines has signed contracts with Boeing and GE Aerospace for the delivery of up to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. As AeroTime reports, the agreements were signed on November 10, and the airline announced them on November 15, 2026.

15 firm orders and five purchase rights

The contracts provide for a firm order for 15 Boeing 787-10 aircraft and rights to purchase five more such aircraft. All aircraft will be equipped with GEnx-1B engines manufactured by GE Aerospace.

Deliveries are planned for the next decade. Philippine Airlines did not disclose the value of the contracts or a detailed delivery schedule. The company also did not say which routes it will use the new aircraft on.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Renewal of the long-haul fleet

The order is part of Philippine Airlines' plans to renew and expand its long-haul fleet. PAL Holdings President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio S. Tan III said that the Boeing 787-10s will play an important role in these plans due to their capacity and fuel efficiency.

Boeing Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen noted that the range and efficiency of the 787-10 will enable the carrier to expand its international network. GE Aerospace emphasized that it has worked with Philippine Airlines for more than five decades and will support the airline as it introduces the aircraft into service.

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