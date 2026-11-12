In South Korea, major financial groups are preparing to compete for participation in a new fund-based pension savings system that the government plans to introduce. System operators are expected to be selected by the end of the year, according to industry sources. Banks have an advantage due to their large customer bases and existing pension businesses, while brokerage firms and asset managers hope to strengthen their positions through investment expertise, Korea Herald reports.

Groups consolidate units

NH NongHyup Financial Group has established a business strategy council and a task force involving its banking, brokerage and asset management units. KB Financial Group and Woori Financial Group have also formed cross-unit task forces. Hana Financial Group studied pension system models in Australia and the United Kingdom, while Shinhan Financial Group plans to launch a separate task force as the government’s plans become more specific.

Hanwha’s financial units — insurance companies, Hanwha Investment & Securities and Hanwha Asset Management — held a joint event on long-term pension strategies. They plan to strengthen investment management, corporate governance and internal controls, as well as expand their product range and digital services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Focus on investment returns

Under the proposed model, separate trust structures will pool pension savings from multiple employers and invest them on behalf of participants. Participants will receive investment income or incur losses depending on the performance of those investments. The government is considering three types of funds: open funds involving financial institutions, consortium funds involving trade unions and non-profit organizations, and funds established by public institutions.

Financial companies will be able to establish trust structures independently or in consortia, and asset managers may be allowed to hold stakes in such structures. At the same time, regulators are still determining requirements for potential operators and rules for allocating responsibility for investment management.

Assets in defined-contribution pension programs and individual pension accounts at the five largest financial groups reached 174.14 trillion won, or $130.9 billion, up 15.5% from the end of the previous year. At the same time, assets under management at their brokerage units grew by 36.4%, while their share of the groups’ total pension assets increased from 11.2% to 13.2%.

Read us on