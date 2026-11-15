In the United Kingdom, financial difficulties at the Scottish Liberty Steel Dalzell plant in Motherwell have cast doubt on the use of British steel to build three Royal Navy support ships. The company has an order to produce 34,000 tonnes of steel plate for the Fleet Solid Support ships, but in recent weeks it has struggled to pay bills and employees, The Guardian reports.

Order for the navy

The three support ships are to be built in Belfast by the Spanish state-owned company Navantia under a £1.6 billion contract. The awarding of the contract was also linked to plans to revive the historic Belfast shipyard Harland & Wolff. The first 216-metre vessel, intended to transport ammunition, food and other supplies for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, is scheduled to be delivered in 2031.

Dalzell is the only plant in Britain capable of producing the steel plate required for this project. However, its production has been limited for two years due to a shortage of working capital. The longer the plant fails to produce the required steel, the more likely Navantia is to seek another supplier.

In September, Navantia told the Financial Times that the first ship would largely be built in Spain because the Belfast site was not yet ready for the work. According to the British government, Navantia UK follows a policy of prioritising local suppliers, while ministers have urged the company to use suppliers from the United Kingdom where possible, including for steel procurement.

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Debts and delayed payments

Last month, the National Energy System Operator, Neso, filed a winding-up petition in court over a debt believed to have concerned electricity transmission payments. According to the publication, the debt has already been repaid and the petition is expected to be withdrawn.

Plant workers received their wages late twice in recent months, including at the end of October. Pension company Aviva also said that it is currently unable to accept further contributions to employees' workplace pension schemes. A GFG Alliance spokesperson said the company is working with Aviva and the Pensions Regulator to resolve the issue.

GFG Alliance attributed the situation to high energy prices compared with international competitors. The company said that the plant had resumed operations, was seeking new commercial deals, and that a British supplier of steel slabs had confirmed capacity from the beginning of next year. At the same time, steel plates recently produced by Dalzell from steel likely supplied from Kazakhstan are not suitable for the defence contract.

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