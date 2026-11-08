In Ireland, a study by coalition party Fine Gael estimated the government’s costs in the first year of a possible reunification of the island at between €3 billion and €25 billion. The range depends on the model of reunification and financial arrangements with the United Kingdom, Anadolu Agency reports.

Four models of reunification

The economic assessment was prepared by economist Stephen Kinsella for a Fine Gael document titled A Blueprint for a Unified Island. It examined four approaches: a unitary state, a federal system, managed integration, and a higher-cost model.

The authors identified the allocation of responsibilities between London and Dublin, as well as the costs of equalizing public-sector wages and social benefits, as key factors in the financial burden.

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25-year forecast

Under the most expensive scenario, annual costs could reach €41.2 billion by the 25th year. This estimate is based on the assumption that Northern Ireland’s economy will grow by 2% annually and that Dublin will assume previously accumulated pension obligations and interest payments on debt.

The study also indicates that, with projected 2% growth, none of the four models would allow transitional borrowings to be repaid within 25 years. The authors stressed that the calculations are illustrative and do not express a position for or against reunification.

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