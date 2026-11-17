Finland has barred seven Russian figure skaters from the Finlandia Trophy tournament, which is due to take place in Helsinki this week. Due to tightened restrictions for Russian passport holders, the athletes cannot enter the country, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Entry restrictions

Since Monday, Russian citizens holding Schengen visas have been able to enter Finland only for work that the authorities consider necessary for the country's national interests. Sport is not among such activities.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation said that Olympic pairs skating medallists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Gallyamov will not be able to take part in the competition. Former European champions Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, the pair of Ekaterina Chikmareva and Matvei Yanchekov, as well as singles skater Evgeni Semenenko, will also not compete.

According to the federation, it sought clarification from the International Skating Union and Finnish authorities after reports of possible restrictions. It claims that an official response was received only on Tuesday evening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Decision by sports bodies

The Russian federation said that the International Skating Union informed it of the Finnish authorities' conclusion: athletes holding Russian passports, including those who were set to compete under neutral status, do not meet the entry requirements. This also applies to participants travelling on Schengen visas.

As the tournament is due to begin on Friday, the International Skating Union said it would proceed on the basis that these skaters cannot participate and would invite reserve athletes. The Finlandia Trophy is one of the key qualifying events for the Grand Prix Final.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said last week that allowing Russian athletes to enter could harm the country's international relations. She also said that, amid the continuing war by Russia, an aggressor state, against Ukraine, Russian athletes should not come to Finland.

Earlier, Finland announced a ban on Russian athletes' participation in the opening round of the Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Ruka. Norway introduced an immediate entry ban on professional athletes from Russia and Belarus, including those with neutral status, while Poland will not issue visas to Russian ski jumpers for World Cup events.

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