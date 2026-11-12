Starting November 16, the Finnish government will restrict the entry of Russian athletes, including those competing under neutral status. These measures are part of broader restrictions for citizens of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — regarding short-term work in Finland under Schengen visas.

Restrictions for athletes

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decision was made by the Finnish government. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that amid Russia's continuing aggressive war, Russian athletes should not come to the country.

According to her, the entry of Russian athletes could jeopardize Finland's international relations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Work under Schengen visas

Finnish authorities also said that going forward, Russian citizens will be able to work in Finland under Schengen visas only in jobs deemed necessary for the country's national interests. The government named security of supply among such areas.

The new restrictions will take effect on November 16.

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