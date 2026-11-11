Finland suspects that a drone violated the country’s airspace in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland on Wednesday morning. As YLE News reports, the suspected incident occurred shortly after 02:00. The country’s Ministry of Defence released information about it later that day.

The ministry said that the unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, may have been in Finland’s airspace for about five minutes. After that, according to a preliminary assessment, it left the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temporary restrictions

The Finnish Defence Forces monitored the situation and, following the suspected violation, introduced temporary restrictions on air and maritime traffic in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

Investigation of the incident

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that any suspected violation of the territory is taken seriously. The Finnish Border Guard is conducting the investigation and, according to the ministry, will provide additional information as it progresses.

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