Finland plans to build an 83-kilometre temporary electric fence to contain African swine fever among wild boars. The fence will run along the boundaries of the infection zone in the country’s southeast, in the municipalities of Miehikkälä, Virolahti and Lappeenranta, YLE News reports.

Construction to begin in December

The Finnish Food Authority is preparing to begin work in December. Construction of the fence is expected to take about three months. It will be 120 centimetres high and will operate throughout the year.

The electric fence is intended to restrict the movement of wild boars: infected animals must not leave the outbreak area, while healthy ones must not enter it. According to the Food Authority, similar fences have already proven effective in other countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Passage for people will remain open

The fence is not expected to obstruct people’s movement. Gates or passages will be installed where it crosses roads. Earlier, the Food Authority estimated that the first wild boars infected with African swine fever could have entered Finland in late May or early June.

African swine fever is a serious viral animal disease, but humans cannot contract it.

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