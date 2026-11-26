Finland has announced that it will keep its border with Russia closed for another two years — until December 31, 2028. The decision is set to take effect on December 1, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb is expected to formally approve it this week, The Moscow Times reports.

Reasons for extending the restrictions

Finland’s Interior Ministry said the extension is needed to counter attempts to exert pressure on the country, strengthen border security, and prepare for the most serious cases of the instrumentalization of migration. The ministry considers the risk of a new increase in the migrant flow to be high.

The decision extends the Border Security Act without changing its provisions, the ministry said.

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Border closure in 2023

Finland closed its 1,340-kilometer eastern border in December 2023 following an increase in the number of asylum seekers from Middle Eastern and African countries. Finnish authorities accuse the Kremlin of the aggressor state Russia of encouraging these people to cross the shared border. In Helsinki, this is described as a destabilizing hybrid attack and linked to Finland’s accession to NATO.

In 2024, the country also adopted a law allowing border guards to deny entry to asylum seekers crossing the border from Russia. Its application depends on a government decision. Human rights advocates criticized the document, saying it may not comply with Finland’s international obligations.

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