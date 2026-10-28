Finland and Japan have signed an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technologies. The document was signed on Finland’s behalf during a visit to Japan by Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, and on Japan’s behalf by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, YLE News reports.

Terms of defense cooperation

According to Finland’s Ministry of Defence, the agreement sets out the terms for transferring defense equipment and technologies. It also provides for the possibility of cooperation on research, development, or production projects, which will be coordinated by a joint committee of the two countries.

Häkkänen said that the agreement would create significant opportunities for the growth of Finland’s defense industry and technology companies. He also thanked the Japanese defense minister for the negotiation process.

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Delegation of Finnish companies

The Finnish minister was in Japan together with a business delegation of 20 Finnish defense and dual-use technology companies. According to the source, the companies will present new technologies at business seminars and meetings while seeking commercial opportunities.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo, Häkkänen was also scheduled to meet with Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

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