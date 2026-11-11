Finland has granted Tesla temporary permission to use its Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD) driver assistance system on the country’s roads. The decision was made after the U.S. carmaker modified the technology, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The system allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically, but the driver must monitor its operation. Finland’s transport agency Traficom said it approved TAD after Tesla changed its name from Full Self-Driving and strengthened its speed-control settings. Critics believed the previous settings could encourage speeding.

Decision ahead of EU vote

Finland has become one of nearly a dozen countries that have already granted temporary permits for the use of this technology. They include Slovakia and Belgium. At the same time, Tesla has not yet received support from any of the European Union’s largest member states.

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Introducing the technology at the EU level requires the support of a qualified majority of member states. If it is not approved at the pan-European level, national permits will cease to be valid. The next meeting at which an EU vote may take place is scheduled for December.

Number of compatible vehicles

Traficom stressed that the temporary permit does not mean Finland is obliged to support the technology in the EU vote expected in winter. The regulator explained the decision by its desire to allow drivers to test the system on the country’s roads before more difficult winter conditions set in.

According to Traficom, Finland has between 8,000 and 9,000 Tesla vehicles compatible with TAD. This is about 0.3% of the country’s entire vehicle fleet.

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