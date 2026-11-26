In Spain, the financial intelligence unit Sepblac will be able to freeze cryptocurrency accounts for up to five working days without prior court authorization. The relevant provision was published in the official state gazette as part of a decree on consumer lending. It is due to enter into force on January 25, 2027, provided it receives the necessary parliamentary approval.

Sepblac’s new powers

As CoinDesk reports, Sepblac will be able to independently decide on temporary blocking if it suspects money laundering or terrorist financing. Previously, the unit was entitled to suspend cryptocurrency accounts only at the request of a foreign financial intelligence authority.

The new mechanism will allow Sepblac to act on the basis of its own analysis in order to prevent the movement of funds that may be linked to illegal activity while they are being reviewed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Blocking periods

The decree provides for different maximum periods depending on the subject of the review. An account may be frozen for five working days, while a pending transaction may be blocked for up to 10 working days.

To extend the blocking after the initial period expires, a prosecutor must obtain a judge’s authorization. Cryptocurrency companies operating in Spain have until January 2027 to prepare for direct orders from Sepblac.

FATF assessment

In its annual report, Sepblac stated that a mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) began in Spain this year. The decree describes the previous limitation of powers as a gap that will be assessed by the FATF.

Read us on