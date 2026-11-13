At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, development finance institutions from the United Kingdom, Norway and Canada announced plans to mobilize $10 billion for climate projects in emerging-market countries by 2030. The initiative was presented amid discussions about a lack of funding for countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change, UN News reports.

Climate finance gap

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that even tripling adaptation finance would cover less than 30% of needs. According to him, climate disasters are erasing decades of development and increasingly pushing vulnerable countries into debt.

He called on international climate funds to simplify access to assistance, particularly for countries with limited resources. Guterres also raised the issue of reforming the international financial system, which was created after World War II, when many developing countries had little influence over its formation.

Under current agreements, developed countries are expected to lead efforts to mobilize at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035. This is part of a broader $1.3 trillion target. An assessment presented at COP31 indicates that, under current trends, annual climate finance could fall $840 billion short of this benchmark.

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Agriculture and insurance

Kaveh Zahedi, a representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, noted that agriculture accounts for about 5% of climate-related development finance, and that share is declining. Investments in adaptation can help farmers restore degraded land, use water more efficiently and grow crops more resilient to droughts and floods.

The article also discusses parametric insurance in eight Pacific countries. It provides payouts once predetermined indicators, including wind strength or rainfall levels, are reached, without lengthy damage assessments. The programme has already covered tens of thousands of people.

Climate finance and the phaseout of fossil fuels remain among the key unresolved issues in the negotiations. The COP31 presidency has circulated the first outline of a possible political document for the conference.

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