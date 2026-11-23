In the United States, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 684 points, or 1.41%, ahead of the start of a shortened trading week. S&P 500 futures gained 2.1%, while Nasdaq futures added 2.89%, Fortune reports.

The rebound followed a steep weekly decline: the Dow Jones and Nasdaq recorded their largest weekly losses since the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the S&P 500 posted its deepest drop since April 2025. All three indices entered correction territory. The sell-off was led by technology companies amid investor concerns about the prospects of the artificial intelligence boom.

AI concerns

According to the publication, market losses were intensified by concerns about investments in data centers and AI chip manufacturers. Reports of China’s possible access through backdoors to high-performance U.S. chips used for AI development became an additional factor. This, Fortune notes, prompted U.S. federal authorities to tighten export restrictions.

Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi warned that maintaining stock prices at current levels could affect consumer spending through the wealth effect. By his estimate, a one-dollar increase or decrease in net worth over the course of a year affects spending by approximately 2 cents. Under such a scenario, this effect could reduce real GDP growth by about 0.3 percentage points in a year.

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Forecasts for 2027

Despite the correction, a number of investment firms maintain optimistic forecasts for the S&P 500 in 2027. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs expect the index to end next year at 8,700 points, while UBS Global Wealth Management and Wells Fargo forecast 8,200 points.

Federated Hermes Chief Investment Officer for Equities Steve Chiavarone expects the index to reach 10,000 points by year-end, which would mean a 45% increase from current levels. He believes that even a moderate reduction in investment in data centers could give cash flows time to catch up with spending, easing inflationary pressure and making the investment boom more sustainable.

U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, while trading on Friday will last only half a day. Fortune notes that low trading volumes during this period could amplify the stock recovery.

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