Physicist Antonino Flachi of Keio University in Japan created a digital analogue of an acoustic black hole on a chip. After changing one bit inside its simulated event horizon, part of the disturbance emerged outside in the form of short waves, ScienceAlert reports. This is not a real black hole, but a laboratory system that reproduces certain mathematical properties of such objects.

Digital model of an event horizon

The circuit consists of a grid of cells that store data as bits. In total, the system contained about 604 million bits. During each clock cycle, logic elements updated information according to rules based on hydrodynamics, thereby reproducing a digital flow of fluid toward a conventional drain.

In this model, an event horizon arises where the simulated flow carries disturbances inward at the same speed at which they could propagate outward. Unlike experiments with physical fluids, the parameters of the digital system can be precisely controlled and experiments can be repeated under identical conditions.

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What the experiment showed

Flachi tested the stability of the event horizon, the propagation of disturbances, the system's response to disturbances, and superradiance — a phenomenon in which waves can gain energy from a black hole's rotation. The horizon in the circuit remained stable for three hours, while the results for damped oscillations and superradiance matched mathematical predictions.

When the researcher changed one bit beyond the event horizon, most of the resulting disturbance remained inside. At the same time, a small part of it emerged outside thanks to short-wavelength signals capable of moving faster than the effective speed of sound in the digital circuit. The deeper inside the horizon the bit was changed, the smaller the fraction of the disturbance that emerged outside; the leakage decreased exponentially with distance from the boundary.

The author stresses that the result does not mean that “leaks” exist in real black holes. The experiment demonstrates that the properties of horizons in their analogues may depend on the physical rules of a particular system. The work was published as a preprint on arXiv and has not yet undergone peer review.

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