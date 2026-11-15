Physicists at Auburn University have found that short laser pulses can temporarily order polar nanoregions in a crystal of modified strontium titanate. The effect lasted about one picosecond — one trillionth of a second. ScienceDaily reports on the study’s results.

Nanoregions change orientation during cooling

The researchers studied a material in which electrons can move through the crystal, while extremely small regions with positive and negative electrical sides also exist. Such polar nanoregions can be oriented differently or align in one direction.

Using a sensitive laser system, the scientists observed changes in the sample’s optical properties as it was heated and cooled. At higher temperatures, the polar nanoregions were randomly oriented, while during cooling they began to acquire preferred directions. This supports an explanation according to which such regions already exist in the material and become ordered as the temperature decreases, rather than forming only at the moment of transition to a polarized state.

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Laser-induced order lasts a picosecond

The team also demonstrated that laser radiation can cause nanoregions to align at temperatures at which they would remain disordered without such exposure. The researchers recorded the light-induced order using an optical method.

The work was led by Auburn University Department of Physics associate professor Wenzan Jin and graduate student Mohamed Kandil. The crystals for the experiments were produced by specialists at Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. The scientists’ article, titled Optical Poling of a Quantum Ferroelectric Metal across the Order-Disorder Phase Transition, received an Editors’ Suggestion distinction in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The authors note that the method makes it possible not only to observe ultrafast electrical processes in quantum materials, but also to briefly influence them with light. Practical applications remain a prospect for future research, including the study of ultrafast information processing and storage.

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