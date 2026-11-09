Physicists Luca Comisso of Columbia University and Felipe A. Asenjo of the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Chile have theoretically described a phenomenon they called gravitational reconnection. It follows from an alternative mathematical representation of Einstein’s equations and suggests that, under certain conditions, gravitational-field structures can change their connections, transferring energy to matter, ScienceDaily reports.

Analogy with magnetic fields

The authors compare this mechanism with magnetic reconnection in plasma — a gas of charged particles. In such an environment, magnetic field lines can stretch, twist, break previous connections and form new ones. This releases stored magnetic energy, which is associated, among other things, with solar flares.

Gravity, however, is described in four-dimensional spacetime, so the researchers work not with field lines but with mathematical field “sheets.” These are not physical surfaces that literally tear apart: it is a mathematical description of the restructuring of connections in the gravitational field and the possible transfer of its energy to matter.

Hidden constraints of the equations

The study, “Reconnection of Gravitational Fields,” was published in the journal Physical Review D. It develops earlier work by Comisso, Asenjo and Maricarmen A. Winkler in Physical Review Letters, in which the scientists identified mathematical constraints on possible changes in the geometry of spacetime.

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The alternative mathematical formulation of Einstein’s equations is equivalent to the original one, but it resembles equations from plasma physics. This makes it possible to apply approaches developed for studying magnetic fields to identify patterns in the behavior of gravitational fields without necessarily carrying out a full numerical calculation for every system.

Applications for black holes

One possible direction for further work is collisions and mergers of black holes, when spacetime undergoes extreme distortions. Such processes are modeled on supercomputers to predict gravitational waves, which can be detected, among other instruments, by LIGO. The researchers plan to determine whether gravitational reconnection can leave recognizable signatures in gravitational-wave signals and how it affects energy release.

For now, gravitational reconnection remains a theoretical result: its operation under astrophysical conditions and the possibility of observing it still need to be established.

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