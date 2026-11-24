Physicists from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, have created active structures capable of movements resembling crawling, walking and digging. They consist of connected rods with miniature motors at their joints. ScienceDaily reports on the research results.

Material with an internal energy source

Unlike conventional passive materials — metal, glass, concrete or rubber — active materials use an internal energy source to respond to external influence. In living nature, similar properties are demonstrated, in particular, by flocks of birds that can collectively change their movement depending on environmental conditions.

In the first study, the scientists assembled a flexible chain of rods and installed motors at its joints. They provided asymmetric interactions between neighboring elements: the movement of one rod affected another differently than the reverse movement.

Under an external force, the structure, like a conventional material, could lose stability and abruptly change shape. However, this process did not end with a single bend: the chains were able to repeatedly lose stability and abruptly change shape, creating sustained oscillations. The researchers attribute this to the transformation of the system's critical point into a so-called critical exceptional point.

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Properties depend on connections in the network

The results of the first study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Its joint first authors were Sami Al-Izzi of the University of New South Wales and Yao Du of the University of Amsterdam. According to the researchers, such structures could be useful for soft robotics, where the material itself would create complex movements without a centralized control system.

In another study, the team investigated a flat network of rods and motors. Experiments showed that increasing the activity of individual components does not always enhance the response of the entire structure. The decisive factor was whether the active elements formed continuous pathways for transmitting mechanical response through the material.

The scientists explain this effect through percolation — the process of forming connected pathways in a network. If there are too many elements with low activity in the system, they can hinder the propagation of the elastic response, even when other parts of the structure are highly active. The second study, whose first author was Jack Binish from Corentin Coulais' group at the University of Amsterdam, was published in the journal Physical Review X.

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