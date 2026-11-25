Physicists at Northwestern University isolated a single positron — the electron’s antiparticle — in a nearly perfect vacuum, slowed it down and cooled it to a temperature of about 300 millikelvins, or 0.3 degrees above absolute zero. As ScienceDaily reports, the researchers managed to keep the particle in an electromagnetic trap for months, preventing it from coming into contact with ordinary matter.

Positrons arise, among other things, during radioactive decay. In this experiment, the scientists used the sodium-22 isotope. The particle initially had high energy, but the physicists significantly reduced its speed before directing it into the vacuum trap. Electric and magnetic fields hold the positron in free space without contact with material walls, where contact with ordinary matter would lead to annihilation.

Quantum cyclotron with a single positron

The scientists called the created system a quantum cyclotron with a single positron. In it, the antiparticle behaves similarly to an artificial atom: researchers can observe its individual quantum energy levels and alter them in a controlled way. To do this, the team used microwaves of specific frequencies that transferred a controlled amount of energy to the positron.

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The study was led by physics professor Gerald Gabrielse, and the paper’s first author was graduate student Thomas Myers. The results were published in the journal Physical Review Letters under the title One-positron quantum cyclotron.

Testing matter-antimatter symmetry

The team’s next task will be to measure the positron’s magnetic moment with high precision and directly compare it with the corresponding property of the electron. Previously, using a quantum cyclotron with a single electron, researchers determined the electron’s magnetic moment with a precision of approximately one part in 10 trillion.

The Standard Model of particle physics predicts that the electron and positron should be nearly perfect mirror counterparts. If measurements reveal an unexpected difference, this could indicate that the Standard Model is incomplete and provide new clues about the predominance of matter over antimatter in the observable Universe.

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