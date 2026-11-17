Physicists at the University of California San Diego, United States, have developed a method to verify the calibration accuracy of telescope polarization detectors. It is intended to help distinguish a possible cosmic rotation of cosmic microwave background polarization from instrument errors. The method was tested on data from the European Space Agency's Planck satellite, ScienceDaily reports.

Checking the signal of the early Universe

The cosmic microwave background is faint radiation that emerged about 380,000 years after the Big Bang. It contains information about the early Universe. Observations indicate that the polarization of this radiation may have rotated slightly over nearly 14 billion years of propagation through space. This possible effect is called cosmic birefringence.

At the same time, an equally small error in the alignment of a telescope's polarization detectors can produce an almost identical signal. The team led by postdoctoral researcher Anto I. Lonappan, Professor Brian Keating, and Associate Professor Kam Arnold compared separate polarization maps produced by different groups of detectors rather than one combined map.

If cosmic birefringence is real, its effect should appear identically on all such maps. The comparison makes it possible to detect calibration differences between detector groups while removing the rotation common to all maps. The study's results were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

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The result does not independently confirm the effect

The scientists analyzed eight polarization maps created from Planck observations and compared the conclusions with the Minami—Komatsu method. Both approaches, based on different assumptions, produced consistent results on relative calibration errors.

The new method cannot independently determine the overall polarization rotation angle because it removes the signal common to all maps. By combining the reconstruction of relative errors with the overall calibration value obtained using the Minami—Komatsu method, the researchers estimated the cosmic birefringence angle at 0.37 ± 0.12 degrees. At the same time, this agreement is not independent confirmation that the cosmic microwave background polarization has actually rotated.

The method may also be useful for searching for primordial gravitational waves through B-modes of cosmic microwave background polarization. Even a slight calibration error can transform the stronger E-mode signal into a false B-mode that could be mistakenly interpreted as a cosmological discovery.

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