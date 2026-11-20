Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Boulder have for the first time fully demonstrated a method of quantum location verification. In the experiment, they used pairs of entangled photons to confirm that a participant was at a specified point between two stations. Live Science reports.

How the experiment worked

Two trusted verifier stations were placed 195 meters apart and connected by cables and optical fiber laid through the corridors of the NIST research building. The participant whose location was being verified was positioned between them. One of the stations generated pairs of entangled photons: one photon remained with the verifier, while the other was sent to the participant.

At the same time, both stations transmitted random bits of information so that they arrived at the participant simultaneously. The participant combined these data, selected a method for measuring the photon's polarization, and returned the result to the two verifiers. The signal travel time made it possible to determine the distance to the participant, while the impossibility of copying a quantum particle meant that the measurement had to be performed at the required point.

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Results and potential applications

To test the method's security, the team conducted a loophole-free Bell test, which checks whether correlations between particles exceed the limits possible under classical physics. The system performed about 250,000 trials per second. Each verification required between 30 million and 60 million rounds of signal exchange and lasted approximately two to four minutes.

Over two days in autumn 2024, the scientists conducted 335 verifications, and nearly all of them were successful. The confirmed area in which the participant was located was by volume about 4.5 times smaller than the area that a comparable classical method could guarantee. The experiment demonstrated protection against attackers with limited quantum resources or none at all. Longer random sequences will be needed to counter attackers with more powerful quantum resources.

According to team leader Krister Shalm, data centers, financial systems, and critical infrastructure facilities could become the technology's first users. Components for using it in smartphones are still too large and expensive. Co-author Scott Glancy noted that practical applications may be more than a decade away, while faster measurement devices could potentially reduce the time of one verification to about one second.

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