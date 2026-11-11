Physicists measure gravity between 7.6 mg plates — ScienceAlert

A group of physicists led by Shan-Qing Yang of Sun Yat-sen University in China measured the gravitational attraction between two silicon plates weighing 7.6 milligrams each. This is the smallest pair of masses for which such an interaction has been detected, ScienceAlert reports.

A miniature version of the Cavendish experiment

The researchers created miniature torsion balances using deep silicon etching. A 7.6-milligram plate was placed at one end of a suspended bar, with a counterweight at the other. Nearby, a wheel with 16 identical silicon plates rotated, with each plate passing in turn near the test mass and creating a weak gravitational attraction.

The wheel made one rotation every 10 minutes, so the signal repeated 16 times per revolution. This made it possible to separate it from background noise. The setup was placed in a vacuum chamber, and a thin gold-coated silicon membrane was installed between the moving masses and the torsion balance to reduce the effect of electrostatic forces.

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A force of hundreds of attonewtons

Rather than allowing the bar to twist freely, the scientists used an electronic feedback system that kept it nearly motionless. They measured the force required to compensate for the gravitational attraction.

At the smallest distance between the plates, the force was 471 attonewtons, or 0.000000000000000471 newtons. This is approximately 20 billion times weaker than the force with which Earth attracts a grain of sand weighing one milligram.

The result is consistent with Newton's law of universal gravitation. Based on the measurements, the team also calculated the gravitational constant G: the obtained value agrees with the internationally recommended one, while the measurement uncertainty is 5.3%. The authors emphasize that the experiment does not yet concern quantum gravity, but it brings measurements closer to scales at which the interaction of objects in quantum states can be studied.

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