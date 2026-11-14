In Israel, physicists Yakir Aharonov of Tel Aviv University and Avshalom Elitzur of the Israel Institute for Advanced Studies mathematically investigated the limits of effective time reversal in a quantum system. In the simplest model, such an effect can last about one femtosecond — one quadrillionth of a second, ScienceAlert reports.

The authors posted the work as a preprint on the arXiv platform. The study develops the idea of a quantum time-translation machine, which Aharonov and colleagues proposed in 1990. Such a theoretical system would use superposition — a state in which a quantum system can simultaneously exist in a combination of several possible states.

How the reversal of the process was modeled

The authors considered a clock existing simultaneously in two regions of a gravitational field with different strengths. Time passes at different rates in these branches. After they are combined, interference superposition is possible, and selecting a particular result — postselection — theoretically allows the system to behave as if it had experienced a time interval longer or shorter than the time in each branch. In the limiting case, this involves a negative time interval.

To test this effect in the model, the physicists used the example of spontaneous emission by atoms. If, out of 100 excited atoms, 80 remained excited after a certain time, then the appearance of a larger number of excited atoms after the system passed through a hypothetical machine would mean an effective reversal of part of the decay process.

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The quantum environment creates the limitation

In the model, the atoms, together with the emitted light and walls capable of absorbing it, were placed in a completely sealed cell. However, even under such conditions, the atoms interact with the electromagnetic field, which retains traces of the emission.

For the simplest two-branch scheme, the quantum coherence required for interference persists for about one femtosecond. After that, the environment already contains too much information about the emission to reproduce the required reverse process. More complex models could theoretically cover longer intervals, but would require a much larger number of quantum branches and would have an increasingly lower probability of success.

The researchers note that postselection does not violate the second law of thermodynamics: the apparent reversal of time occurs only for a small fraction of selected results. If all possible results are taken into account, the system as a whole still obeys this law.

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