Researchers led by physicists at Pennsylvania State University have proposed using the principle of entropy maximization to predict the properties of a black hole formed after the merger of two such objects. The proposed approach could make it possible to estimate the final mass and spin — a characteristic of rotation — without reproducing all the extremely complex details of the collision.

ScienceDaily reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Physical Review Letters. The paper was also selected as the journal’s Editors’ Suggestion.

Entropy as a guide

As they approach each other, two black holes merge into one larger object, while part of the energy and angular momentum is carried away by gravitational waves. Afterward, the newly formed black hole emits gravitational waves, gradually transitioning to a stable state described by its mass and spin.

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The authors of the paper suggest that, taking into account the energy and angular momentum lost through gravitational waves, the final object tends toward the state with the greatest entropy. In physics, entropy reflects the number of possible microscopic configurations corresponding to a particular overall state of a system.

Testing in simulations

The scientists considered a sequence of hypothetical rotating black holes that could be remnants of a merger. They compared changes in the system’s mass and angular momentum with the parameters of these possible final states.

The state with maximum entropy turned out to be close to the result independently obtained through numerical modeling within general relativity. According to the authors’ estimate, the difference between the results was several percent. The researchers called this approach the maximum entropy hypothesis for black hole mergers. They suggest that it could become a simpler way to describe such processes.

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