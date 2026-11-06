Brazilian far-right politician Flávio Bolsonaro made his first appearance in the United States since leaving Brazil at a Conservative Political Action Conference event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. He said that his defeat in the presidential election does not mean the end of Brazil. The Guardian reports.

Bolsonaro left Brazil at the beginning of last week, shortly after the October 25 election. Incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated him by a margin of more than 4 million votes. According to the publication, Bolsonaro received 59 million votes.

Speech at CPAC

At the gala dinner of the four-day CPAC event, the 45-year-old politician said that he does not see his defeat as the end for Brazil and the United States. He also said that there are still “great things” ahead and urged people not to lose faith after the election result.

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In his first interview since the election, Bolsonaro made unsubstantiated claims of fraud, according to The Guardian. He also told The New York Times that he had received no help in leaving Brazil, denying reports of possible assistance from Trump adviser Jason Miller and Santiago Caputo, a close aide to Argentine President Javier Milei.

Investigations and political plans

According to the publication, Brazil’s federal police are conducting investigations into Flávio Bolsonaro in cases involving money laundering and corruption. His parliamentary mandate ends at the beginning of next year, after which he will lose parliamentary immunity; he may then face criminal prosecution.

Bolsonaro told The New York Times that he intends to take part in future elections, but for now links his future to the United States. His brother Eduardo Bolsonaro is also in the United States; if he returns to Brazil, he must serve a four-year sentence for coercion.

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