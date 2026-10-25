In Brazil’s presidential election on October 25, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro led in the early unofficial count of votes cast by the country’s citizens abroad in the second round. As The Rio Times reports, as of 13:42 U.S. Eastern Time, Bolsonaro had 45,720 votes, or 52.66% of valid ballots, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had 41,101 votes, or 47.34%.

These data are based on media tabulations of polling-station records rather than official results from Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court. According to Exame, Lula was leading in 30 overseas voting locations, while Bolsonaro was ahead in 12.

Votes from Japan

According to Brazilian outlet Metrópoles, Flávio Bolsonaro received 28,538 votes in Japan, while Lula received 7,098. This corresponded to 80.08% versus 19.92%. The Rio Times, citing Exame, noted that votes from Japan accounted for 62% of all votes Bolsonaro had received outside Brazil at that time. Without the results from Japan, Lula would have held an advantage in the overseas count.

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In Europe, Lula, according to Exame, was ahead of his opponent in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic and Finland. Terra reported that he was ahead in Denmark and Sweden, while Bolsonaro won in Greece — 311 votes to 255.

Share of the overseas electorate

According to the Superior Electoral Court, 918,876 voters are registered abroad in 186 cities, accounting for about 0.6% of the country’s total electorate. The largest group is registered in the United States — 265,437 people — followed by Portugal, Japan, Canada and Germany.

At the time of publication, the available media counts did not include results from Portugal and the United Kingdom, while data from Germany and France were incomplete. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court was expected to begin releasing official results from 16:00 U.S. Eastern Time.

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