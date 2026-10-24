In Brazil’s Federal District, where the capital Brasília is located, Flávio Bolsonaro has 55% of valid votes versus 45% for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to a Datafolha poll. As The Rio Times reports, the results were released on October 23, 2026 — two days before the second round of the presidential election scheduled for October 25.

Poll data

Datafolha surveyed 910 voters in the Federal District on October 20–22. The stated margin of error is three percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The poll was conducted by Datafolha for Globo and Folha de S.Paulo.

In the overall figures, 51% of respondents said they intended to vote for Bolsonaro, while 42% said they would vote for Lula. Another 6% said they would cast a blank or invalid ballot or support neither candidate, while 1% gave no answer. After excluding these responses, the shares of valid votes stand at 55% and 45%, respectively.

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Changes and government assessment

Compared with the previous Datafolha poll in the Federal District, Bolsonaro’s support in the overall figures rose by two percentage points, while Lula’s fell by one point. According to the source, these changes are within the poll’s margin of error.

According to the poll, 50% of the district’s voters rate Lula’s government as poor or very poor, 30% as excellent or good, and another 19% described its performance as average. Lula’s work as president is disapproved of by 55% of respondents, while 42% approve.

The survey concerns only the Federal District, not all of Brazil. The latest nationwide Datafolha poll cited by the outlet showed the candidates tied, with 50% of valid votes each.

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