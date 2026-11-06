European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had coordinated joint measures with the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the release of oil stocks agreed by the G7 countries. She wrote this on X on Thursday, noting that energy prices remain one of the main concerns for EU citizens and businesses, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coordination of measures

According to von der Leyen, she coordinated these measures with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol following the agreement reached by the Group of Seven. She also said that last week the European Commission held a strategic dialogue with oil refineries to help increase production at a critical moment.

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Electrification and clean energy

Speaking about the long-term energy strategy, von der Leyen called electrification powered by domestically produced clean energy the future for the EU. She mentioned renewable energy sources and nuclear power. According to her, the European Union, together with its partners, will work to accelerate electrification during the upcoming COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

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