In the United States, the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund is projected to be able to fully finance Part A benefits only through the second quarter of 2033. After that, current revenues will be sufficient for about 89% of planned hospital care spending, Fortune reports.

If the U.S. Congress takes no action, Medicare payments to hospitals and other providers under Part A could be reduced by about 11%. In the previous report, the projected date for the fund's reserves to be depleted was 2033, while this year's estimate moved it forward by another quarter. The Medicare Board of Trustees attributed this to rising costs and changes in tax legislation.

Cost of hospitalization in 2027

On November 17, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that the Part A deductible in 2027 will be $1,776, $40 more than in 2026. This is the patient's share of costs for the first 60 days of inpatient treatment during one benefit period.

For days 61–90 of a hospital stay, patients will pay $444 per day, and after day 90, $888 for each day using lifetime reserve days. Each beneficiary has 60 such reserve days, which are not renewed. A new benefit period begins after 60 consecutive days without inpatient treatment or care in a skilled nursing facility, so the deductible may be charged again.

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Why reserves are shrinking

Medicare Part A covers inpatient treatment, care in skilled nursing facilities, hospice care, and part of home health care. It is financed primarily through payroll taxes and accumulated reserves. The fund's expenditures are expected to exceed its income as early as 2027.

According to the Congressional Research Service, Medicare covered about 70.7 million people in 2026, while total program spending amounted to approximately $1.3 trillion. Since 2005, the number of participants has increased by 66% due to the aging of the baby boomer generation.

The main Social Security retirement fund, according to the trustees' estimate, may be depleted even earlier — in the fourth quarter of 2032. Without action by Congress, this would mean an overall 22% reduction in benefits.

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