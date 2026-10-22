The board of the UN Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage unanimously agreed to earmark $20 million for Nepal’s recovery after the devastating floods that occurred in August. At an extraordinary online meeting, the government of Nepal was invited to submit a proposal on how to use the funds, which the board will consider at its next meeting.

As Climate Home News reports, this is the new fund’s first decision to allocate money since its establishment three years ago. Board co-chair Camila Minerva Rodriguez called it “truly historic.” The fund has also provided for $1.6 million in administrative expenses.

Dispute over precedent

Representatives of developing countries and developed states agreed on funding for Nepal, but differed over whether this case should become a model for the fund’s future work. Representatives of Germany and the Czech Republic said the decision should not set a precedent, while Japan’s representative called it exceptional and stressed the need to act in accordance with established rules and procedures.

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Pakistan’s representative Ali Sheikh said Nepal’s experience should be taken into account when developing the fund’s long-term model, including a mechanism for rapidly providing money after climate disasters. He was supported by Ecuador’s representative Walter Schuldt, who called for not limiting the lessons drawn from this decision.

Needs are much greater

Recovery and reconstruction after the floods in Nepal are estimated to cost $4.8 billion. At the same time, the fund has about $350 million available for distribution, while the maximum amount of funding for a single project currently stands at $20 million. In December, the fund’s board plans to discuss its long-term operating model at a meeting in the Philippines, including the possibility of promptly allocating funds in response to climate disasters.

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