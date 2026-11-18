In the United Kingdom, the Wellcome foundation will fund a large-scale study into the consequences of planned restrictions on access to social media for children under the age of 16. £9.3 million has been allocated to ten research projects, which are expected to involve more than 300,000 young people across Britain, The Guardian reports.

Researchers will compare indicators before and after the introduction of the restrictions, which is expected in spring 2027. They will examine whether the digital environment changes young people’s mental health and wellbeing, as well as their sleep, physical activity and social connections.

What restrictions are planned

The ban for people under 16 is expected to apply to Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and X. Live streaming and contact with strangers on gaming platforms are also planned to be restricted.

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Camilla Iannone, head of Wellcome’s research programme, noted that there is currently little scientific evidence on the impact of social media and restrictions on young people’s mental health. According to her, researchers will not approach the issue as a simple choice between whether social media are beneficial or harmful, but will focus on possible changes in mental health and wellbeing.

Sleep, education and bypassing the rules

One of the projects, Smart Schools Plus, co-led by Victoria Goodyer, a professor at the University of Birmingham, will cover 16 schools and 800 students in England. The team will assess mental health, physical activity, sleep, behaviour at school, academic performance and attendance. It will use surveys, mobile apps, interviews, digital diaries and activity trackers.

Scientists will also examine whether harmful content, including materials about self-harm, suicide and eating disorders, will shift to other online platforms. Separate projects will investigate whether the impact of the restrictions differs depending on young people’s gender, social class and sexual orientation, as well as how the new rules affect families in England, Wales and Scotland. In particular, researchers will determine whether teenagers will be able to bypass the restrictions put in place.

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