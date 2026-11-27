In the United States, stock indexes rose on the morning of November 27 during the shortened Black Friday session after Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.8%. UPI reports that after a sharp start, all three major indexes partially gave up their early gains.

Technology stocks

Investors watched technology company shares, which were trying to recover amid concerns about the profitability of investments in artificial intelligence. Nvidia shares, after initially rising by about 2%, moved into a decline of around 2%. At the same time, shares of chipmaker Micron Technology rose by 2%.

Yorkville partner Daniel Ives told Yahoo Finance that the situation was traumatic for investors and said volatility would continue. SpaceX shares rose by about 3% after its CEO Elon Musk promised on Thursday to provide American children with an additional company share every year.

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Sales and oil

Markets also assessed the start of the holiday shopping season amid inflation concerns. The National Retail Federation forecasts that U.S. holiday sales will exceed $1 trillion for the first time and be 4.2% higher than in 2025. Mastercard expects U.S. retail sales to increase by 5.5% between November 1 and December 24.

Oil prices rose amid attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East ahead of Sunday’s meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Brent traded near $91 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was around $84. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds was nearly unchanged at 4.89%. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were set to close at 1:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, while the bond market was to close an hour later.

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