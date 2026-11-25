In South Korea, the KOSPI stock index fell sharply in morning trading on November 25 after an overnight decline in technology stocks on Wall Street. According to the Korea Herald, as of 9:12 a.m., the index had lost 230.66 points, or 4.61%, to stand at 4,775.37 points.

Sharp decline after opening

KOSPI trading began with a drop of 197.03 points, or 3.94%, to 4,809 points. The index’s losses subsequently exceeded 5%.

As of 9:12 a.m., shares in Samsung Electronics had fallen by 6.65%, while SK hynix shares were down by 6.56%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temporary restriction on program sales

At 9:08:32 a.m., the sell-sidecar mechanism was triggered on the exchange, suspending program sell orders for five minutes. It is activated when KOSPI 200 futures fall by more than 5% and remain at that level for at least one minute.

When the mechanism was triggered, the KOSPI 200 futures index had fallen by 5.12% to 738.20 points. The technology-heavy KOSDAQ index also declined by 22.31 points, or 3.35%, to 643.57 points.

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