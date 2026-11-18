Taiwan’s main TAIEX stock index fell by 947.97 points, or 2.31%, on November 17, closing at 40,092.11 points. The early sell-off in shares came after the U.S. Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 5.28% overnight and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49%, Taipei Times reports.

Performance of technology company shares

Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co fell 2.03% to NT$2,170. During the session, the company’s shares dropped to NT$2,155 but later partially recovered.

Meanwhile, smartphone chipmaker MediaTek rose 1.19%, while Hon Hai Precision Industry, which assembles iPhones and produces AI servers, gained 0.23%.

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Suspicions of market support

Hua Nan Securities analyst Kevin Su suggested that the National Stabilization Fund may have intervened in trading to smooth volatility and limit losses. In his assessment, the government may have bought major technology companies to keep the index above the 40,000-point mark. There is no official confirmation of such actions in the report.

The 2.31% decline followed a 6.03% fall in the TAIEX in the previous session. Barclays linked the sharp sell-off at the start of the week, among other factors, to the forced closing of long positions by retail investors. The bank believes that further selling by private investors may continue to pressure the index, primarily major companies such as TSMC.

Kevin Su also drew attention to additional restrictions announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce on chip supplies to Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, aimed at preventing them from reaching China.

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