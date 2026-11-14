During a contribution-raising session for the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, none of the participating countries announced new funding. The fund has accumulated more than $200 million, while it is about $300 million short of its 2026 target of $500 million, Climate Home News reports.

Reannounced contributions

The Netherlands said it would contribute $1 million, the United Kingdom £10 million, Canada CAD 7.5 million, and Ireland €5.6 million. However, these commitments had already been publicly announced earlier.

The only new contribution at the session came from the Minderoo Foundation, which pledged $5 million. The PRF's largest donors are Australia, which allocated $67 million, and Saudi Arabia, which allocated $50 million.

China pledged $1 million to the fund, while Taiwan pledged $3 million. Pacific island states also pledged contributions: Fiji pledged $10 million and the Solomon Islands $1 million.

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A fund for local communities

The Pacific Resilience Facility was adopted about a year ago and launched in May. It provides small grants directly to local communities on Pacific islands. The fund has already approved 14 projects in water security, coastal restoration, renewable energy and community resilience.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. said at the event that the mechanism should fill a gap in international climate finance, access to which is complicated for small island governments by the bureaucratic procedures of large funds.

Fijian Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said after the session that he hoped developed countries could announce new funding by the end of COP31, either by bringing in new donors or increasing the contributions of current ones.

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