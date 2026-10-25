In Australia, 3.6 million households faced food shortages over the past 12 months — 100,000 more than a year earlier. This is stated in a new Foodbank Australia report, ABC News Australia reports.

The study found that one in three households in the country experienced food insecurity over the past year. At the same time, 69% of families that encountered this problem experienced it for the first time specifically during the past 12 months.

Most vulnerable groups

Foodbank Australia noted that regional residents were hit harder: nearly one in four regional households experienced severe food shortages, while the figure among urban households was 18%.

Food insecurity most often affected people aged 18 to 34. More than half of Indigenous Australian households also reported food shortages, including 40% reporting a severe form.

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Foodbank Australia CEO Kailea Tink linked the situation to the cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates. According to her, when households face financial pressure, they first cut spending on food while trying to pay for housing, utilities and commuting to work.

School breakfast programs

The organization welcomed the federal government's allocation of $700,000 in additional funding at the beginning of the month. Kailea Tink said the funds would help turn funding into food, but would not solve the problem in the short term.

Foodbank Australia also called on the federal government to introduce a nationwide school breakfast program to reach every child by 2030. The organization said it has already implemented 3,649 school breakfast programs across the country.

HelpingACT volunteer Rhonda Owen stressed that access to breakfast is important for children's learning. According to her, many families seeking food assistance had not done so before.

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