ABC News Australia reports that Football Australia is seeking an alternative venue for the Australian national team's friendly match against Jordan. The match was due to take place on 18 November in Amman, but Socceroos players do not want to travel to Jordan due to security concerns.

Talks in Doha

Football Australia chief executive Martin Kugeler, football director Heather Garriock, Professional Footballers Australia chief Beau Busch, and head of player relations John McKain arrived in Doha this week. They are trying to find a solution ahead of the national team's scheduled matches.

Australia are due to play Qatar in Doha on Saturday, after which a trip to Amman had been planned. Last week, Beau Busch said that an overwhelming majority of national team players had supported postponing the match against Jordan or changing its venue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Options for the match

Among the possible options being considered is holding the match in Doha, where the Australian team is already in training camp. However, according to ABC News Australia, both the Qatari and Jordanian football associations have shown little enthusiasm for this proposal. The match could also be held in one of the countries of southern Europe, cancelled, or postponed.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises citizens to reconsider the need to travel to Jordan because of the unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism. Australia national team coach Tony Popovic said that players who decline to travel for security reasons will not be excluded from the national team.

Preparation for tournaments

The friendly matches against Qatar and Jordan were planned as preparation for the Asian Cup, which was moved from January to December 2027 because of the conflict in Saudi Arabia. Australia's U-17 national team is also in Doha ahead of the World Cup. It is expected not to follow the example of the United States, whose football federation cancelled its U-17 team's participation in the tournament in Qatar due to security concerns.

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