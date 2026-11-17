Ford has allowed buyers of new Maverick pickups to order the 300-hp SV300T package when purchasing the vehicle. Developed through Ford Custom Garage, the package is available for 2025 and 2026 model-year Maverick XLT, Lariat, and Lobo versions with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive.

According to Motor1, starting in mid-November 2026, customers can add the SV300T when buying a new vehicle. In this case, the package is installed through Ford Custom Garage before the pickup arrives at the dealership, and the cost of the vehicle and modifications can be included in a single financing agreement.

Power and equipment

After installation of the SV300T, output from the 2.0-liter engine rises from 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque to 300 hp and 350 lb-ft when using premium fuel. The package includes a Mustang turbocharger, an upgraded intercooler, and a Borla performance exhaust system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the Maverick XLT and Lariat, the kit includes lowering springs, Lobo shocks, and upgraded stabilizer bars. The Lobo version does not receive these parts because it has this equipment as standard. The package is offered in black or bronze styling with 20-by-8-inch wheels, matching center caps, lug nuts, tailgate lettering, and SV300T graphics on the hood and sides. The XLT and Lariat also receive an Air Design lower front spoiler.

Price and installation

The SV300T costs from $15,595 when ordered with a new pickup; this price includes tires. Owners of already purchased Mavericks can contact participating dealers to order parts and installation, but they must purchase tires separately and confirm their compatibility with the dealer.

The kit without installation costs $6,075 for the XLT and Lariat and $4,500 for the Lobo. Installation by a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified specialist preserves the package warranty for three years or 36,000 miles from the vehicle’s in-service date. For self-installation, a separate Ford Racing Parts warranty applies.

Read us on